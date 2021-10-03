Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

