Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $793.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.30 million and the lowest is $785.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDXX traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $623.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,706. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $382.68 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.