Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.72. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $264,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

