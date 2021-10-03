Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CASA opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 777.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

