Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 195.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 148.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

