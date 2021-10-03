Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 577,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,031. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

