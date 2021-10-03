Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SSYS stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 957,759 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $20,360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 3,091.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

