Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,020,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $53.67 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

