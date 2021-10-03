Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 375.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

