Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 5,882,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,890. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

