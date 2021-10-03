Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $419.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.75 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,194.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

