Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,790 shares of company stock worth $7,829,634. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,464,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 206,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,579. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

