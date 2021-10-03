Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $9.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 537,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.