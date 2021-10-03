Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

