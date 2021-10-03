Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

