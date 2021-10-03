Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

ABG stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.77. 260,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $97.95 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

