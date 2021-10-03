Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

