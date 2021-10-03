Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 765,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

