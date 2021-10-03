Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.47

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $24,308.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,787,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,363 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.