XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,399 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

