XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $712,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

