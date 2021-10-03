XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $575,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

