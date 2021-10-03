XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

