XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,622 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

