Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,807 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 57.5% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

