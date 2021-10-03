Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,903 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

NYSE FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

