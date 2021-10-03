Xponance Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $208.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

