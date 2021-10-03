Xponance Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 10.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 288.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

