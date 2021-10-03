Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

