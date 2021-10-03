Xensor (XSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,670.00

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Xensor has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $27,670.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Xensor

Xensor is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

