Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 295,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

