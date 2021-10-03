Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 783,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

