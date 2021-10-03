WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 242.7% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.