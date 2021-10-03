Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $10,875.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $695.97 or 0.01423698 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

