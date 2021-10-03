Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of WRAP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $276,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

