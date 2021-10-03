Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

