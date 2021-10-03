Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,861.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $720,222.94 and $59,861.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,994.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.00 or 0.07125896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00354859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.99 or 0.01187627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.07 or 0.00541875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.46 or 0.00453108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00301131 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

