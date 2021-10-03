Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

