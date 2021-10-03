Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 530 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

