Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

