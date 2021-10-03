Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.