Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $4,603,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

