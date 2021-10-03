Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 2,635 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

