William Blair Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.