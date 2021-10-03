White Pine Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.