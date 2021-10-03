White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.93 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

