White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.