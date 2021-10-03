White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in TTEC by 14.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

