White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.