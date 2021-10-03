Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as high as C$24.54. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 94,411 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

